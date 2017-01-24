U of M frat's alleged 'The Bachelor' notes under investigation

Controversy at the University of Minnesota’s Delta Chi fraternity chapter after some members allegedly wrote some horrible things about contestants of the ABC show 'The Bachelor' and that writing was posted, briefly, on social media. (Photo: City Pages, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Controversy at the University of Minnesota’s Delta Chi fraternity chapter after some members allegedly wrote some horrible things about contestants of the ABC show 'The Bachelor' and that writing was posted, briefly, on social media.

Screen grabs were taken of the document and sent to City Pages reporter Mike Mullen.

KARE 11's Jana Shortal has reaction from Delta Chi, the University of Minnesota, and sat down with Mullen to talk about why he wrote the story.

