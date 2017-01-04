U of M Regents Chair on Claeys, scandals

Dean Johnson, University of Minnesota Board of Regents Chair (Photo: University of Minnesota)

MINNEAPOLIS - Welcome to the "who's to blame?" portion of the U of M football saga.

Social media has split off into two camps in the wake of Coach Tracy Claeys' firing. You've got some current and former players, even former Coach Jerry Kill blasting brass at the U. Then, you've got a number of students and sex assault victim advocates celebrating the decision.

Now, you've got the University of Minnesota Board of Regents Chair speaking out about an athletics department that just can't seem to shake off the scandals.

Dean Johnson, University of Minnesota Board of Regents Chair, says he had only one New Year's resolution -- to get Gopher athletics off the front page and off the TV screen unless they win a championship or cure cancer.