Vasectomies tie into NCAA tourney

EDINA, Minn. - Nets aren't the only thing getting cut during the tourney.

You’ve probably heard of studies that show business productivity takes a hit during the March Madness tournament, but there is one industry where business picks up this time of year—vasectomies.

“I'd say it's probably a 30 percent increase for sure,” said Dr. Roland Ugarte, a urologist with Urology Associates in Edina.

Like the tournament, having a lower seed is a good thing, and Ugarte says every year there’s an increase in volume during the week of the start of the tournament.

“It seems a lot of guys are getting ready for the summer," said Ugarte. "So, they want to get it done so they are ready for that. And also, at this time of year with the Final Four and the Masters, it seems like an opportune time to say you are laid up for a day or two."

Aaron Storbeck lay on the operating table mere minutes after Dr. Ugarte’s procedure to talk about how he planned the surgery recovery to line up with the second round of the NCAA tourney.

“I did. I did. That was my goal,” said Storbeck. “And it just so happened North Carolina is playing at 3 o'clock and I'm a big Tar Heels fan. So, I should be able to get home and get nestled up on the couch and watch the game.”

Down the hall, a nurse prepped Jon Simpson for his vasectomy.

“I’m a bit nervous,” said Simpson. “I’ve never been interviewed with my pants off.”

A first for me too, Jon.

“We have some friends coming over and they are bringing their kid and they will play with our kids and me and my buddy are going to sit on the couch and drink beers and watch basketball,” said Simpson.

These guys are not outliers here. There are other lazy, hoops-hypnotized men across the country every year that schedule vasectomies specifically for tourney time.

The American Urology Association doesn’t keep stats specific to procedures during the tournament, but urologists around the nation report increases in vasectomies during the tournament.

