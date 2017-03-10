Video recording police after being pulled over

MINNEAPOLIS - What is the first thing you do when are pulled over by police?

Grab your license and registration? Perhaps.

But one North Carolina Uber driver did something more.

He grabbed his phone so he could record the interaction.

That driver, Jesse Bright, happens to be a criminal defense attorney.

The incident happened last month.

The day he started recording, an officer told him a new state law prohibited him from recording police.

Bright didn’t turn off his phone. Now, that recorded video is making its rounds on the internet.

So, what rights does a person have?

Bradford Colbert, a professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, said always be polite but know your rights.

