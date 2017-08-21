Watch the kids watch the moondance

More than 300 curious kids and adults watched the total eclipse from Minnesota Public Radio headquarters in downtown St. Paul on Monday. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - I know, I know. You are SO OVER IT.

But, but…why don’t you just watch this eclipse one last time thru the eyes of the littles? It’s totally worth it.

The kids had the chance to have a rooftop party (I know right?) at Minnesota Public Radio Monday afternoon to check out the celestial event – hosted by their science pals from the Brains On! Podcast. Brains On! is produced by American Public Media.

© 2017 KARE-TV