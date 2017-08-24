What is the 'Goldewater Rule?'

(Photo: KARE 11)

In recent days, some have questioned President Trump and his mental capacity to hold the office of the presidency.

Politicians. Licensed mental health professionals. Both on national news shows and in newspapers talking about Trump in the vein of suggesting he has a mental illness...when NONE of them, not one has met with the President in person to make such an assessment.

So, let's talk about why that might be a tad bit unethical.

© 2017 KARE-TV