What's behind the increase in customer surveys?

(Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Think about the last time you made a purchase at your favorite coffee shop or department store. Did ask you to complete a survey about your experience?

Indeed, customer satisfaction surveys aren’t new, but marketing experts say more employers are asking their customers to complete one.

Wax Marketing's founder, Bonnie Harris, has more than 20 years of marketing communications experience. She says the push for customers to complete surveys is an employer's attempt to obtain behavior information.

“We are in a really tight labor market. Whenever you get into a tight labor market, they talk about the employee value proposition as well as they customer value proposition,” she said. “We try to collect a lot of demographics, psychographs, geodemographic and value-based information. We wanted to be able to predict people's behavior. How they would behave with your brand our product or service. We as marketers want to influence that behavior,” Harris said.

Harris added there is a push for employees to engage with their customers.

Some stores like Sephora offering participants the chance to win a $250 Sephora Gift Card. If you give JC Penny feedback you can receive a 10-percent off coupon for future purchases.

“They are having their employees really encourage customers to do them because, in a lot of cases incenting heavily, because that information is so valuable. Before we had to predict it. Now we can get (the information) straight from (the consumer.)"

(© 2017 KARE)