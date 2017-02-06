Which (if any) Super Bowl ads were hits?

Some of the ads that aired during Super Bowl 51. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - We don't sugar coat here on Breaking The News. Which is why Jeff Kling, Chief Creative at Fallon, is our ad-man analyst.

He's not going to hand a pig any lipstick.

“I think the ads kind of bombed, really bombed,” Kling said of the lot of ads in Super Bowl 51 (and dude, his agency had one in the mix).

So he wasn't creatively impressed but what he was willing to concede that some of those ads got all up in the conversation of issues in our body politic.

Beginning with the shared social video, not so much ad, from Pope Francis. Yes the Pope had a video shared pre-game calling for peace, friendship and solidarity.

Setting the tone eh?

Then the heavy dose of political ads did come from heavy hitters.

Coca-Cola revived its 2014 ad. ‘It's Beautiful’ with a cast of people of all nationalities coming together as a beautiful tapestry singing America The Beautiful.

AirB&B ran a 30-second spot it made a week ago -- clearly stating as a brand it is one of inclusion -- and pro-immigration.

Speaking of immigration, the Anheuser-Busch ad we showed you last week was shown to all on Sunday night. It's the company's story of its founder who immigrated to the U.S. Some called foul and started the Boycott Budweiser hashtag.

Jeff's thoughts on if Anheuser-Bush, who has stated that ad wasn't a commentary on the current administration's views on immigration, made the right play by making the ad.

“I don't think it’s that risky of Bud, it feels risky in current political climate but really it's as bedrock as it gets,” Kling said noting the brand is completely wrapped in all things America, including, it’s history as an immigrant nation.

And immigration…didn’t stop there.

84 Lumber is a company whose original ad was rejected by Fox as it went too close to political discourse. The company submitted another version, still telling the story of a mother and daughter fleeing Mexico for America only to be confronted by a wall.

It aired a small portion and then directed you to its company website to watch the rest of it.

That ad, online, was SO popular it crashed the 84 Lumber website more than once. So...is that a hit or a miss?

“There’s some relevance there they see themselves as builders and they see themselves in a larger cultural context and they wanted to talk about that and got a lot of engagement so that's great,” Kling said.

But the "miss" part…is that it can be interpreted two totally different ways.

The ad is rich in sentiment with the mother and daughter desperate for a new life in America…so when a viewer sees them see that wall…you interpret…this is an anti-wall (which would be anti-President Trump) ad.

But then the reveal, the ad ends with a big beautiful door in the wall on the southern border.

President Trump said he would build a big beautiful door more than once during his campaign. So it's quite possibly an ad saying the U.S. does love immigrants, but, only if they come thru the current administration's plan.

