Why do mosquitoes target some people?

Ever wondered why mosquitoes seem to target some people and not others?

Cory Hepola has, and he posted a recent Forbes article saying it's because of odor.

No wonder I've never had a mosquito bite, apparently "odor" plays a large role. Explains why @CamilleKARE11 gets eaten up! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ZVmdkIo6Q6 — Cory Hepola (@CoryHepola) July 2, 2017

His tweet got reaction from people saying... "Wait? Does this mean I stink?"

Maybe?

According to the article, wearing deodorant could repel mosquitoes. But it also states that mosquitoes like "human odor" as opposed to the odor of other creatures.

That human odor is largely a product of skin resident microbiota, which could be something you inherit from your parents.

The amount of that you have could increase your attractiveness to mosquitoes.

