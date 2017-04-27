Why take our sons and daughters to work?

Father and son working. (Photo: g-stockstudio)

MINNEAPOLIS - For nearly 25 years, at least once a year parents have taken their sons or daughters to work. But why? What are the origins of this annual career day?

Well, it's much more than that. The Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work program exposes girls and boys to what a parent or mentor in their lives does during the work day. That is important, but showing them the value of education, a balanced work and family life, talking about the future, and setting goals -- all that can make for a successful, contributing member of society.

Click here for more information. KARE 11's Adrienne Broaddus will have more about this tradition tonight on the Breaking the News.

