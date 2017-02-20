Woman finds healing after ectopic pregnancy

BRAINERD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman's excitement over having a baby took an unfortunate turn.

Stephanie Rodriguez-Moser never got a chance to hold her baby in her arms. But instead of remaining quiet about her loss she is speaking loudly in an attempt to help others.

Eight weeks after learning she and her husband were expecting their first child together they learned her pregnancy was ectopic.

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when the fertilized egg attaches itself in a place other than inside the uterus.

The couple says the news was devastating.

She named the baby girl who didn't survive, Hadley.

At the time, she and her husband said they felt isolated.

“We had been trying to have a baby a really long time. I felt it was one of the most intense moments of joy that I have experienced in a long time,” Rodriguez-Moser said.” I heard a lot of, ‘now you know you can get pregnant. It was really early so it wasn't really a baby yet. Or you should just get over it."

Those words hurt. She channeled her anger and wrote about her pain and loss. Writing led her to an online community called the Hummingbird Network on Facebook.

“People could come together and they could talk about their children and discuss their feelings and have unwavering support from people who had been (in similar situations),” Rodriguez-Moser said. “You aren’t alone and you don't have to be alone and quiet about it. More people should be comfortable with talking about it. Your baby mattered. Even if your baby didn’t live for an extremely long.”

