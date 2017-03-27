Women giving birth in their 30s at 50-year high

Baby file photo (Photo: Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

MINNEAPOLIS - The number of women who are giving birth in their 30s is at a 50-year high, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report states the birthrate of women in their early 30s was the highest its been since 1964 -- and for women ages 35 to 39, it was the highest since 1962.

As stated in the report, the numbers suggest more women are choosing to delay motherhood in order to finish their education, establish their careers or become more financially secure.

Here's Jana Shortal with more on the topic.

© 2017 KARE-TV