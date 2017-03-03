Women's History Month: Talking with local women in business

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gator walks with fish in his mouth on golf course
-
Atlanta couple moves forward after tragedy
-
Girl wrestler seeks state title, a piece of history
-
Deputies rescue dog from icy pond
-
U of M says Fleck not recruiting former players after report of rule violations
-
Local wage control bill draws protesters
-
No more snow days? It could happen in Minnesota
-
Sunday liquor sales bill heads to Dayton's desk
-
Metropolitan Airports Commission already prepping for Super Bowl
-
KARE 11 Investigates: Alpine Fence Co. update
More Stories
-
Erin's law sex abuse prevention bill advancesMar. 3, 2017, 7:52 p.m.
-
Veteran actors bring King Lear to life on the Guthrie stageMar. 3, 2017, 4:15 p.m.
-
Minnesota youth circus to be showcased in DC this summerMar. 3, 2017, 3:36 p.m.