Women's March: What happens next?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family makes million dollar donation to Be The Match
-
Highway 169 project begins Monday
-
Midday weather 1-23-2017
-
Ashley Judd's speech at Women's March on Washington
-
Late morning weather 1-23-2017
-
Thousands attend pro-life rally in St. Paul
-
Explore with Sven: Ecuador and the Galapagos
-
Thousands gather in MN, DC for Women's Marches
-
Driver charged with running down students
More Stories
-
Forest Lake considers disbanding police dept.Jan 23, 2017, 7:38 p.m.
-
Sacred Heart church looks to rise from ashesJan 23, 2017, 6:20 p.m.
-
Mpls. author wins Newbery MedalJan 23, 2017, 5:52 p.m.