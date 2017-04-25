World Penguin Day at the MN Zoo

It is World Penguin Day and what better way to celebrate than to dress up in your black and whites and learn a little about the penguins in the Twin Cities. (Photo: KARE 11)

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. - It is World Penguin Day and what better way to celebrate than to dress up in your black and whites and learn a little about the penguins in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Zoo is home to 27 African (or Black-footed) penguins, a species that has been listed as endangered since 2010 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. There are an estimated 50,000 African penguins in the wild, an 80 percent decline in population since 1960, according to the IUCN.

This species, found mainly off the southern cape of South Africa, is disappearing because of the effects that overfishing and climate change have on their main food source, sardines and anchovies, according to the IUCN.

“They are actually described as being in an extinction vortex, where they are plummeting into extinction,” said Sandy Koslowski, a zoo keeper at the Minnesota Zoo. “If we don't change things within the next ten years, they probably will be extinct in the wild.”

If you are not familiar with the two-foot polar plungers, here some fun facts about the species:

They use warm beach time for mating, raising chicks, and molting (a process of shedding their feathers once a year).

They weigh between four to eight pounds and can eat up to 30 percent of their body weight each day.

They do not have teeth, but instead, they have barbs on the roof of their mouths and tongue for gripping fish.

The black and white coat is used as a form of protection called countershading. This way they blend into the color of the water from predators above and below them while swimming.

Their bones are solid, not hallow like other bird species.

They can hold their breath for two-and-a-half minutes and dive to a depth of 500 feet.

