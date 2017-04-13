Yes, even Justice Gorsuch will be hazed

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Justice Neil Gorsuch is likely looking forward to his first day -- in a fresh new robe -- as the newest member of our nation's Supreme Court.
But not so fast newbie. He'll also be subjected to a round of hazing.
No lie. Junior Justices get hazed.
We found out what Gorsuch is in for and we took a trip to Minnesota's Supreme Court to find out if the new kid on the block is the butt of the joke, the target of the prank, here too.
