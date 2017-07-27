Celebrate National Scotch Day with these delicious recipes

Alcoholic Whiskey Bourbon in a Glass with Ice (Photo: bhofack2)

Celebrate National Scotch Day with these two unique scotch recipes from Serious Eats!

BLOOD AND SAND

Ingredients:

1 ounce blended Scotch

1 ounce fresh-squeezed orange juice

3/4 ounce sweet vermouth

3/4 ounce Cherry Heering (no, not "herring," and yes, the brand matters)

Directions:

1. Pour all of ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice, and shake well for 10 seconds; strain into a chilled cocktail glass, and garnish with a cherry.

THE PENICILLIN Ingredients: 2 ounces blended Scotch whisky 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice 3/4 ounce honey syrup 3 slices fresh ginger 1/4 ounce Islay single malt Scotch (such as Laphroaig) Directions: 1. Using a wooden muddler or mixing spoon, muddle the fresh ginger in the bottom of a cocktail shaker until it is well mashed. Add the blended Scotch, lemon juice, and honey syrup, and fill shaker with ice. Shake untill well chilled, about 20 seconds. 2. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass (you may wish to double-strain through a fine tea strainer to remove the small flecks of ginger), and pour the Islay Scotch over the back of a bar spoon so that it floats atop the drink.

