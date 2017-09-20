1977 Corvette Raffle for Refuge Farms

MENOMONIE, Wisc.--You can register to win a 1977 Corvette while supporting a great cause!

Purchase your raffle ticket at the Refuge Farms Dine-to-Donate event on Wednesday, September 27 at Applebee's in Menomonie from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

The Corvette was donated to Refuge Farms, an organization that rescues mistreated horses. The Corvette is being raffled off and proceeds will allow Refuge Farms to continue to provide great care.

Visit Refuge Farms for more information.

