2017 HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer

EDINA, Minn.--The HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer walk and run is happening on Saturday, September 16 at Rosland Park. Registration begins at 7:30 AM.
Proceeds benefit MOCA, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to funding ovarian cancer research and providing support for those affected by the disease.
The event will include a 5K run, 1K walk and a Kid's Fun Run and activity tent.
Visit HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer for more information.
