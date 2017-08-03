MINNEAPOLIS--The 2017 Kretschmar Walk for Wishes event benefiting Make-A-Wish Minnesota is Saturday, August 5 at Minnehaha Regional Park. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

This year Make-A-Wish is hoping to raise enough funds to grant the wishes of 15 local children.

Walk for Wishes will feature a 5K run/walk, a family one-mile walk and live music by country music artist, Kelleigh Bannen.

Visit Make-A-Wish Minnesota for details.

