2017 Minnehaha Academy Arena Sale

MINNEAPOLIS--The Minnehaha Academy Arena Sale is September 15-16 at the Minnehaha Academy Ice Arena starting at 9 a.m. each day.

Funds raised from this year's event will benefit Disaster Relief for Minnehaha.

Shoppers will find fabulous furniture, children's toys and clothing, art and housewards, tools, sporting goods and more.

