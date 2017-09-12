2017 Paws on the Trail Walk for the Animals

AMERY, Wisc.--The Paws on the Trail Walk for the Animals is Saturday, September 23 at Stower Seven Lakes State Trail at the Soo Line Park Pavilion in Amery. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m.

All money raised supports the Arnell Humane Society.

The walk will be fun for people and their pets and will feature a variety of fun goodies and prizes.

Visit Paws on the Trail for more information.

