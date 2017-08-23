2017 Twin Cities Walk to Defeat ALS

ST. PAUL, Minn.--The Twin Cities Walk to Defeat ALS is Saturday, September 16 at Lake Phalen Regional Park. Check-in begins at 8:00 a.m.

The Walk to Defeat ALS is an opportunity to bring hope to people with ALS by helping to raise money for a cure.

The walk is the ALS Association's largest annual event. The Twin Cities Walk to Defeat ALS will be emceed by KARE 11's Cory Hepola.

Visit Twin Cities Walk to Defeat ALS for more information.

