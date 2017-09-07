GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--The 2017 Walk for Thought coming to Minnesota on Saturday, September 23. Walks will be happening in four Minnesota locations including Duluth, Rochester, Saint Cloud and the Twin Cities.

The event raises funds for the Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance and their efforts to raise awareness and enhance the quality of life for people affected by brain injury.

