ANDOVER, Minn.--The 4-H Clover Dash is Saturday, April 29 at the Bunker Hills Activity Center. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m.
Funds raised will support Anoka County 4-H and their healthy living programs, community service projects and scholarships for youth.
The event will feature a 5K run and a 2-mile walk. Medals and prizes will be awareded to top finishers.
Visit 4-H Clover Dash for more information.
