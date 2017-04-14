ANDOVER, Minn.--The 4-H Clover Dash is Saturday, April 29 at the Bunker Hills Activity Center. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m.

Funds raised will support Anoka County 4-H and their healthy living programs, community service projects and scholarships for youth.

The event will feature a 5K run and a 2-mile walk. Medals and prizes will be awareded to top finishers.

Visit 4-H Clover Dash for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV