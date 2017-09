EAGAN, Minn.--The 8th Annual Evening for the Angels Fundraiser is Saturday, October 7 at the Lost Spur Golf Club starting at 6:00 p.m.

Funds raised benefit the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Paul Children's Hospital.

Guests will enjoy a delicious meal, door prizes, raffles, a silent auction and more.

Visit the Three Angels Fund for more information.

