A Breath of Hope Lung Run/Walk Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS--The 11th Annual A Breath of Hope Lung Run/Walk is Saturday, August 12 at the Lake Harriet Band Shell starting at 8:00 a.m.

The event raises awareness about lung cancer, works to support lung cancer patients and their families, and rasies funds for lung cancer research.

Participants will enjoy free t-shirts, runner awards. live music, kids' activities, food trucks and more.

Visit A Breath of Hope and register today!

