"A Celebration in Song" National Lutheran Choir Gala

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--The 2017 National Lutheran Choir Gala is Sunday, April 23 at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel from 4:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Funds raised will support the choir as they continue to work to strengthen, renew and preserve the heritage of choral music.

The event is the organization's most highly anticipated event of the year. The evening will feature a silent auction, dinner and a live performance by the choir.

