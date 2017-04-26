KARE
KARE 11 Staff , KARE 2:50 PM. CDT April 26, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn  --  Coffee wtih KARE brings you the Kiwanis Club all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast.

Proceeds will benefit the Northeast Kiwanis Club.  The volunteer group provides assistance to the northeast Minneapolis community.

The breakfast will include pancakes with choice of toppings, sausage links, and blueberry muffins.  Coffee, milk and juice will also be provided.

The date is Sunday, April 30th at the Northeast Armory and Community Center.

