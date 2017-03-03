MINNEAPOLIS--The American Cancer Society hosts its Daffodil Days fundraiser March 7-9 at the IDS building, Gaviidae and City Center from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The American Cancer Society is the largest voluntary health organization and the daffodil bouquet sales represent their hope for a world with less cancer.

Daffodils will be available by the bunch for 10 dollars. Twenty stems in a vase can also be purchased to donate to a local hospital.

Call Jessica Hoffman at 651-225-8110 for more information.

(© 2017 KARE)