GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- The gala will feature MPR's Cathy Wurzer and storyteller Kevin Kling, plus a live and silent auction. The event raises awareness and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The date is Saturday, February 11 at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center in Minneapolis, starting at 6:00 PM.

For more information, click here.

(© 2017 KARE)