ARTGAZE benefits Free Arts Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--ARTGAZE, a local interactive artistry fundraiser, is Thursday, April 27 at the Nicollet Island Pavilion starting at 6:00 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Free Arts Minnesota mentorship programs for youth facing poverty, homelessness, abuse and mental illness.
The evening will feature interactive art opportunities, a chance to buy locally produced art, and a fun after party.
Visit Free Arts Minnesota for more information.
