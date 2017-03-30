KARE
ARTGAZE benefits Free Arts Minnesota

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:52 PM. CDT March 30, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--ARTGAZE, a local interactive artistry fundraiser, is Thursday, April 27 at the Nicollet Island Pavilion starting at 6:00 p.m. 

Proceeds benefit the Free Arts Minnesota mentorship programs for youth facing poverty, homelessness, abuse and mental illness.

The evening will feature interactive art opportunities, a chance to buy locally produced art, and a fun after party.

Visit Free Arts Minnesota for more information. 

