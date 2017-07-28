KARE
Bags & Beers for Nat

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:54 PM. CDT July 28, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS--Love Conquers Violence hosts Bags & Beers for Nat on Saturday, August 5 at Herkimer Pub & Brewery from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

The event honors Natalie Beissel, a young woman who was killed in a case of domestic violence. 

Proceeds will benefit the Domestic Abuse Project and the Natalie Beissel Scholarship Fund at A.T. Still University where Natalie was a medical student.

Visit Love Conquers Violence for more information.

