MINNEAPOLIS--Love Conquers Violence hosts Bags & Beers for Nat on Saturday, August 5 at Herkimer Pub & Brewery from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
The event honors Natalie Beissel, a young woman who was killed in a case of domestic violence.
Proceeds will benefit the Domestic Abuse Project and the Natalie Beissel Scholarship Fund at A.T. Still University where Natalie was a medical student.
Visit Love Conquers Violence for more information.
