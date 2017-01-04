KARE
BCC Corral Gala supports Bloomington Chamber of Commerce

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 5:05 PM. CST January 04, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--The BCC Corral Annual Gala is Saturday, January 28 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America from 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

The event supports Bloomington Chamber programming and events that invest in the local Bloomington community.

Be sure to dress for this western themed party and enjoy dinner, drinks, live music, a silent auction and more. 

Visit the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce for more information. 


