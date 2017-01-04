BCC Corral Gala supports Bloomington Chamber of Commerce

Bloomington Chamber of Commerce BCC Corral Gala invite (Photo: Joseph Mulcare)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--The BCC Corral Annual Gala is Saturday, January 28 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America from 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

The event supports Bloomington Chamber programming and events that invest in the local Bloomington community.

Be sure to dress for this western themed party and enjoy dinner, drinks, live music, a silent auction and more.

Visit the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce for more information.