"Be the Key" Risen Savior Missions Gala

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:25 AM. CDT October 27, 2017

BURNSVILLE, Minn.--The "Be the Key" Risen Savior Missions Gala is Saturday, November 11 at Mary, Mother of the Church starting at 5:00 p.m.

The gala is raising funds to benefit children living the Philippines who are in need of food. Funds will give more access to Risen Savior Missions feeding programs in the country.

The event will feature a fun Filipino dinner and dance.

Visit Risen Savior Missions for additional information or to make an online donation. 

