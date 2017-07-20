Best Ribs Contest at Wayzata American Legion Post 118

WAYZATA, Minn.--Bring your best ribs recipe to the Wayzata American Legion for the Best Ribs Contest on Sunday, July 23. The event begins at 2:00 p.m.

Funds raised at the contest will help the American Legion continue to support a variety of community programs.

Stop by to enjoy some tasty ribs, live entertainment, family friendly activities and more!

Visit the Wayzata American Legion Post 118 for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV