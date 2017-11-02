KARE
Bets 4 Vets Fundraiser

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:27 AM. CDT November 02, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS--Rock the Cause and the Ars Bellum Foundation host "Bets 4 Vets" a fundraiser supporting programs for veterans and their families on Friday, November 10 at the Retro-Tomic Theme Mansion. The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

"Bets 4 Vets" will feature a Las Vegas inspired night of charitable gaming, appetizers, live music and more.
 
Visit the Ars Bellum Foundation for ticket information. 

