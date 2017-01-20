GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Proceeds from this event support blood cancer research to find cures and provide patient services to local families battling blood cancers.

Big Climb Mpls is the tallest indoor vertical challenge in the Midwest. Participants can choose to climb 53 floors or 105 floors of the Capella Tower.

The date is Saturday, February 4th at Capella Tower in Minneapolis starting at 7:00 AM.

