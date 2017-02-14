KARE
BITE of Burnsville-A Night to Savor

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:04 PM. CST February 14, 2017

BURNSVILLE, Minn.--The Burnsville Chamber of Commerce hosts BITE of Burnsville-A Night to Savor on Thursday, March 2 at the Ames Center from 5:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

This fundraising event brings together businesses and the community. 

BITE of Burnsville will feature great food, a silent auction and live entertainment by comedian Tommy Ryman.

Visit BITE of Burnsville for ticket information. 

(© 2017 KARE)


