MINNEAPOLIS--Raise money for a great cause at the Black, White & Teal Gala on Saturday, April 22 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis starting at 6:00 p.m.

The fundraiser supports the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA), a Minnesota non-profit dedicated to raising awareness, providing support and funding the research needed to detect and treat ovarian cancer.

The event will feature dinner and a live auction.

Visit MOCA for more information.

