KARE
Close
Weather Alert Dense Fog Advisory
Close

Black, White & Teal Gala

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 11:21 AM. CDT March 27, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS--Raise money for a great cause at the Black, White & Teal Gala on Saturday, April 22 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis starting at 6:00 p.m.

The fundraiser supports the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA), a Minnesota non-profit dedicated to raising awareness, providing support and funding the research needed to detect and treat ovarian cancer. 

The event will feature dinner and a live auction.

Visit MOCA for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories