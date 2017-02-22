Bridgewater Bank Luck O' The Lake 5K

EXCELSIOR, Minn.--The Luck O' The Lake 5K Fun Run and 1 Mile Run is Saturday, March 11 at Excelsior Brewing Company starting at 9:00 a.m.
The event raises funds for the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce.
Along with the 5K there is a family friendly fun run. Kids, parents, grandparents and the whole family can come together to participate in a healthy activity.
Visit Luck O' The Lake 5K for more information and register today!
