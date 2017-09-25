BT5K Twin Cities is October 14

ST. PAUL, Minn.--The BT5K Twin Cities is Saturday, October 14 at Lake Como starting at 9:00 a.m.
The event raises funds for the American Brain Tumor Association, an organization that supports brain tumor research, patient programs and support services. The BT5K is a part of the organization's Breakthrough for Brain Tumors 5K Series.
The 5K is a great opportunity for runners and walkers to support this important cause.
Visit BT5K for more information.
