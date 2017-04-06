Cafesjian's Carousel Volunteer Fair

Cafesjian's Carousel

ST. PAUL, Minn.--Learn more about volunteering at the Cafesjian's Carousel in Como Park at the Our Fair Carousel Volunteer Fair Open House on Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The carousel is one of the few remaining wooden carousels in the country. It is owned and operated by Our Fair Carousel.

Volunteers are needed to operate the ride, sell tickets and run the gift shop.

