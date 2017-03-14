KARE
Camp Odayin Have A Heart Benefit is April 8

KARE 11 Staff, KARE 9:02 AM. CDT March 14, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS--The Camp Odayin Have A Heart Benefit is Saturday, April 8 at the Loews Minneapolis Hotel.

Proceeds raised will help Camp Odayin continue to provide fun, safe and supportive camp experiences for young people with heart disease. 

The evening's theme is a Minnesota-Wisconsin border bash, celebrating Camp Odayin's expansion to the Milwaukee area in 2017. KARE 11's Rena Sarigianopoulos will be emceeing the event.

Visit Camp Odayin for more information. 

