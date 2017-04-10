Campus Faith Club Foot Long Fun Run

PRIOR LAKE, Minn.--Campus Faith Clubs host the Foot Long Fun Run on Sunday, May 7 at Cleary Lake Regional Park starting at 1:30 p.m.

Funds raised will help support the clubs and service projects that the faith clubs sponsor.

Campus Faith Club will also be collecting gently used shoes at the Fun Run. Shoes will be donated to Shoe Away Hunger, a local nonprofit that helps to feed the hungry in our community.

Visit Campus Faith Club for more information.

