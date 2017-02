Caring for Cats BINGO Fundraiser

NORTH SAINT PAUL, Minn.--Caring for Cats hosts a BINGO Fundraiser on Thursday, February 16 at American Legion Post 39 from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

The fundraiser benefits Caring for Cats, an all-volunteer, no kill animal shelter in North Saint Paul.

Stop by to enjoy snacks, drinks and cash prizes.

Visit Caring for Cats for more information.

