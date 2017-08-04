Carrie on 5K is August 12

ROGERS, Minn.--The Carrie on 5K Memorial Race is Saturday, August 12 at Word of Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers, Minn. starting at 8:30 a.m.

The race is held in remembrance of Carrie Ann Lorman and is designed to give back to the Rogers community by supporting the local food shelf, the Rogers Lions Club and the Rogers Police Department.

The event will feature a 5K run and a kiddie run.

Visit Carrie on 5K Memorial Race for more information.

