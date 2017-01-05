ST. PAUL, Minn.--The Cause to Cook for A Cure Gala is Saturday, January 28 at the University of St. Thomas Anderson Student Center in St. Paul starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event supports the Greg Marzolf Jr. Foundation, an organization that works to raise money and awareness to support local research for a cure for Muscular Dystrophy.

The gala has a "Shaken, Not Stirred" spy theme and will include great food, games, entertainment, a silent auction, wine pull and more.

Visit the Greg Marzolf Jr. Foundation for more information.

