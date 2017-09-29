ST. FRANCIS, Minn.--Physical Therapy Consultants, Inc. are kicking off National Physical Therapy Month by hosting the Chaos Family 5K on Saturday, October 14 at Rum River North County Park. The event beings at 10:00 a.m.

Proceeds raised at the event will benefit Citizens Supporting our Armed Services, a nonprofit that supports military service members and their families.

The Chaos Family Fun event is open to the public and participants are encouraged to wear costumes to celebrate the fall season.

Visit Chaos Family Fun 5K for more information.

