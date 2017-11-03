Chef Fest 2017 supports Woodbury Community Foundation

OAKDALE, Minn.--Chef Fest 2017 is Sunday, November 19 at the Envision Event Center starting at 5:30 p.m.
This premier culinary event supports the work of the Woodbury Community Foundation.
Guests will enjoy outstanding appetizers, gourmet dishes, a dessert bar, silent and live auctions, musical entertainment and more.
Visit the Woodbury Community Foundation for more information.
