Chef Fest 2017 supports Woodbury Community Foundation

OAKDALE, Minn.--Chef Fest 2017 is Sunday, November 19 at the Envision Event Center starting at 5:30 p.m.

This premier culinary event supports the work of the Woodbury Community Foundation.

Guests will enjoy outstanding appetizers, gourmet dishes, a dessert bar, silent and live auctions, musical entertainment and more.

Visit the Woodbury Community Foundation for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV